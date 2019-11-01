

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say someone stole an RCMP officer’s handgun, magazines and radio at Sherway Gardens Mall in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

Investigators say that sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, a black satchel with a blue stripe on it was taken by an unknown suspect at Sherway Gardens Mall.

The circumstances surrounding who had the satchel or why it was at the mall are not clear, but police say the theft was reported to them at 10:04 p.m. that night.

Inside the satchel was a Smith & Wesson Model 5946 9mm pistol, three magazines capable together of holding as many as 45 rounds, and an RCMP-issued radio.

“If anyone locates the satchel, do not remove the firearm from within. Please call 9-1-1 to have police attend your location,” officers said on Friday.

An image of the handgun and a magazine was released to the public on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.