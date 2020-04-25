

The Canadian Press





CAPE DORSET, Nunavut -- Police say they are dealing with a possible active shooter in Nunavut.

RCMP say in a news release Saturday that officers are responding to a “dynamic situation” unfolding in Cape Dorset.

Mounties say they received reports of a possible gunshot believed to be from an adult male.

While they attempt to locate the suspect, police are urging residents to stay inside their houses and steer clear of the 1000 block area.

There are no reports of injuries.

Cape Dorset senior administrative officer John Hussey says officials are working to keep the community informed by sending an alert to cellphones and communicating over Facebook and the radio.

Hussey says he understands that police have been engaged with the suspect since late Friday night.

The incident is all the more troubling in the wake of a murderous rampage that claimed 22 lives in rural communities across northern Nova Scotia last weekend, said Hussey.

He said the disturbance has rattled the 1,500 people who live in Cape Dorset, a hamlet on the southern tip of Baffin Island.

“Everybody here knows everybody, so when something like this happens, it affects everybody in the community mentally,” Hussey said by phone Saturday. “Especially after what happened last week in Nova Scotia.”