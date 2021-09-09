With less than two weeks before Canadians head to the polls, five federal leaders squared off in the only English-language debate in the campaign.

The debate was held at the National History Museum in Gatineau, Que. Thursday evening. It covered five topics – affordability, climate, COVID-19 recovery, leadership and accountability, and reconciliation.

The participating leaders were Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The five leaders previously faced off in the French language debate Wednesday.

The debate was moderated by Shachi Kurl, the president of the Angus Reid Institute, with the participation of journalists Rosemary Barton, Melissa Ridgen, Evan Solomon, and Mercedes Stephenson.

For a recap of some of the debate highlights, see blog below.