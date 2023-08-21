

The Canadian Press





The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.

It's expected the housing crisis will be the central topic for ministers as they sit down to discuss their government's priorities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said this summer's cabinet shuffle was meant to signal a new focus on the economy and affordability.

The authors of a recent national report on housing will be in Charlottetown to brief cabinet ministers on their findings and on what needs to be done.

Ministers will also hear from the founder of the Generation Squeeze think tank from the University of British Columbia about ways to help young Canadians who are feeling economic despair as prices rise.

MPs will be back in the House of Commons on Sept. 18.

The cabinet retreat comes after days of wildfires in the Northwest Territories and B.C., with that province having declared a state of emergency.

On Sunday, Trudeau said the federal government is deploying military assets to B.C. and would be helping with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.