Refugee who sheltered Snowden hopes others who helped can join her in Canada
Vanessa Rodel talks to media after arriving at Lester B. Pearson Airport in Toronto on Monday, March 25, 2019. A woman who escaped violence and human trafficking and helped shelter former CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden when he fled to Hong Kong is coming with her daughter to Canada after being granted refugee status, her lawyer said Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A newly arrived refugee who once helped shelter whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong is calling on Canada to welcome others who helped the American fugitive.
Vanessa Rodel says five other people, including her daughter's father and her two step-siblings, remain in Hong Kong after their refugee claims were rejected.
She says all her fellow members of a group known as Snowden's "Guardian Angels" are like family and says she hopes they can join her in Canada, where she secured refugee status two months ago.
Rodel's comments came at a news conference held after she and her daughter Keana landed in Toronto on Monday night.
They will head to Montreal later today to move into their new home.
Snowden is also calling on Canada to grant refugee status to others like Rodel, who helped him when he fled to Hong Kong after exposing the scope of surveillance operations at the U.S. National Security Agency.