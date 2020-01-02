

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of two victims in a shooting near Regent Park on Wednesday night has died in hospital, making him the city’s first confirmed homicide victim of 2020.

The deceased and a second individual were in a parked vehicle on Oak Street just east of River Street at around 10:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and an assailant or assailants opened fire.

Paramedics initially rushed both victims to hospital via emergency run but on Thursday morning police confirmed to CP24 that one of them, a 21-year-old man, has since succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim remains in hospital.

Paramedics previously described their condition as serious.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating at the scene.

On Friday morning the black Hyundai Sonata that the victims were in could be seen riddled with dozens of bullet holes.

Evidence markers were also scattered over the roadway, marking the location of shell casings.

No information has been released about potential suspect at this time.