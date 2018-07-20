

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Just weeks after announcing the discovery of more human remains near a Leaside property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur, Toronto police say they have located and identified the remains of an eighth man.

McArthur had previously been charged in the death of Majeed Kayhan but until Friday, police were unable to confirm if the man's body had been found.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference Friday morning, Det.- Sgt. Hank Idsinga confirmed that Kayhan’s remains were located in a ravine behind the Mallory Crescent home where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Last winter, the dismembered bodies of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam were found at the same property in large planters.

On July 4, investigators returned to Mallory Crescent for nine days to do excavation work in a ravine behind the house. Police later confirmed that more human remains had been found and sent to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to be tested.

Kayhan's remains were identified following testing of what was found in the ravine, Idsinga said.

"Although the identification and examination of remains continues, we do not have any evidence to suggest that Mr. McArthur is responsible for anything more than the eight murders he currently stands charged," Idsinga said Friday.

"At this time, we have no evidence to suggest that there any further remains to be located at any further locations."

Investigators have searched approximately 100 properties linked to McArthur and police said a search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment yielded about 1,800 pieces of evidence.

Mallory Crescent is the only property where human remains were found, police have said.

Detective hopes identification brings closure

Idsinga said he hopes the discovery of Kayhan’s remains will bring closure to the man’s family.

“Obviously it is a very difficult time for them. It was very difficult in February when we laid the murder charge in relation to Mr. Kayhan and had not recovered any of the remains,” he said.

“They are very grateful, very thankful for the closure and they are very angry.”

Idsinga added that police continue to look into cold homicide investigations and missing persons cases around the province.

“There are a rash of murders from the 70s and 80s that remain unsolved. We are making progress on those cases but right now we have nothing to suggest that Mr. McArthur is linked to any of them,” he said.

“There are eight victims that we’ve identified and I hope that it remains at just eight victims.”

All eight of the murdered men were believed to be killed between 2010 and 2017 and many had established ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Idsinga said police are still receiving tips from around the world.

“I’m still getting tips internationally from different countries by email and we are following up on absolutely everything so we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

When asked about the mental state of the police officers involved in the investigation, Idsinga said they are “satisfied” with the way the case is progressing.

“You are happy and you are content that you’ve found what you’ve found… and we’ve gotten some answers for the families,” he said.

“But I think it is very hard under the circumstances and the tragedy of it all to be happy.”

McArthur is scheduled to return to court on July 23.