

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will resume their search of a Leaside property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur on Tuesday.

Last week, police confirmed that more human remains were found in a ravine behind the home on Mallory Crescent, where the dismembered bodies of at least seven men were discovered in large planters earlier this year.

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, stored tools for his business at the property and did landscaping work for the homeowners.

The recently discovered remains, Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga confirmed, were found in an area described as a “compost pile” made up of “leaves, brush, and dirt.”

About 20 people were involved in searching the ravine last week but the search was suspended over the weekend.

Idsinga said that a post-mortem examination of the remains was scheduled for Monday and the search of the property will resume today.

McArthur has been charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the men had previously been reported missing and had ties to the city’s LGBTQ community. Police believe all of the men were murdered between 2010 and 2017.

Police previously confirmed that the remains of seven of the eight men were located in planters on Mallory Crescent but investigators have not yet identified any remains linked to Majeed Kayhan.

Idsinga said last week that the “best case scenario” is that the recently recovered remains belong to the men already identified by police.