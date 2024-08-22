York Regional Police say that the remains of a missing Markham woman have been found in Parry Sound.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

Three teen suspects, two from Toronto and one from Whitby, were charged after it was found they were in possession of property belonging to Mui. However, no charges related to her death have been laid at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...