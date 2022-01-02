Remote communities locking down, banning outsiders as COVID-19 spreads
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 2, 2022 1:29PM EST
OTTAWA -- The latest wave of COVID-19 is bringing health-care resources in some remote communities in Canada to the breaking point as case numbers explode.
Nunavut confirmed another 22 cases of the illness Sunday, bringing the total to 196 in just 10 days.
That's more than one-fifth of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began almost two years ago, and the territory's chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says it is putting immense strain on health care.
On Labrador's remote northern coast, where COVID-19 showed up for the first time last week, leaders are pleading with residents to be cautious and imposing tight travel restrictions into local communities.
Innu Nation Deputy Grand Chief Mary Ann Nui says in a Facebook post that the inability to get confirmed test results quickly is adding to the stress.
A federal rapid response team with nurses and a paramedic is now in Bearskin Lake First Nation in northern Ontario, as the fly-in only community reports more than one-third of its 400 residents have COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.