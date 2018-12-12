

The Canadian Press





An in-depth review has determined the police service in Thunder Bay, Ont., is beset with racist attitudes toward Indigenous People.

In a report out today, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director calls the findings deeply troubling.

Director Gerry McNeilly makes 44 recommendations, including reinvestigating nine death probes.

The office began its probe of Thunder Bay's police service in November 2016.

The investigation focused on policies, practices and attitudes of city police in relation to Indigenous people.

The report finds the state of relations between police and First Nations to be one of crisis.