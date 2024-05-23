Reports of falling glass prompts Toronto police to close downtown street
Published Thursday, May 23, 2024 4:30PM EDT
Toronto police have shut down a section of Bay Street downtown after glass was reportedly seen falling from a building, damaging cars.
In a post on social media, police said glass was seen falling from a building in the area of Bay and College streets shortly before 4 p.m.
No injuries have been reported but some vehicles were damaged, police said.
Bay Street is currently closed between College and Hayter streets.