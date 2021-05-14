A recently retired assistant dean, who used to work at a private Christian school in Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

According to Durham police, the suspect was acting as a guardian to an underage girl between 2018 and 2020. The victim, police said, was also enrolled at a private Christian school where the suspect worked as an assistant dean.

Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the victim at his residence in Oshawa.

An investigation was launched after the victim reported the incident to police.

Township of Douro-Dummer resident John Alleyne, 65, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the investigation. Police say he was released on an undertaking.

The charge has not been proven in court.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that Alleyne was also a deacon and elder at a church in the Peterborough area. He operated a youth homeless shelter and foster care centre called “Project Hey” out of his Douro-Dummer residence.

“Investigators would like to ensure there are no other victims,” police said. “If anyone has any new information, please contact D/Cst. Dalziel of the Major Crime Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.”