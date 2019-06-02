Rexdale shooting sends 1 teen to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 2, 2019 8:08AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a teen was shot in Rexdale overnight.
The incident occurred in the area of Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, at around 1 a.m.
“We received a 911 call from a male telling us that his friend had been shot in a vehicle,” Insp. Jim Gotell said at the scene.
Officers later learned that the victim sustained two gunshot wounds.
Police say the 16-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.