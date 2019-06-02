

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a teen was shot in Rexdale overnight.

The incident occurred in the area of Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, at around 1 a.m.

“We received a 911 call from a male telling us that his friend had been shot in a vehicle,” Insp. Jim Gotell said at the scene.

Officers later learned that the victim sustained two gunshot wounds.

Police say the 16-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.