

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Santa Claus is coming to town for the 115th annual Toronto Santa Claus Parade this Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

This major yearly event is going to be causing some road closures around the city, so if you’re heading to the downtown core police are recommending that you plan ahead and give yourself extra time.

Between 6 a.m. and around 3:30 p.m. there will be rolling road closures in effect on the following streets.

• Bloor Street East, from Parliament Street to Broadview Avenue

• Bloor Street East, from Sherbourne Street to Parliament Street

• Bloor Street West/East, from St George Street to Sherbourne Street

• Avenue Road/Queen’s Park, from Davenport Road to College Street

• University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street

• University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street

• Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street

• Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street

• Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street

Toronto Police will be towing any vehicles parked along the route as of 6 a.m.

At 11:45 a.m., the “Holly Jolly 5K Fun Run” will be taking place along the route before the parade. The parade itself will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Parade Route

The parade will proceed along the following route:

Start: Bloor Street East and Parliament Street

WestBound: Bloor Street East

Southbound: Queen’s Park Crescent East

Southbound: University Avenue (northbound lanes)

Eastbound: Wellington Street West

Southbound: Yonge Street

Eastbound: Front Street East

Finish: Front Street East & Jarvis Street

The parade will last approximately 2.5 hours, and will take place regardless of weather conditions.

Toronto Police are suggesting that parade spectators use the TTC as it will be providing full streetcar and subway services.