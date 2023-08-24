Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a couple of jewelry in Pickering earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 2 near Azalea Avenue and Burkholder Drive, in the area of Sideline 26 and Taunton Road.

Durham Regional Police said a man and a woman were returning home when an unknown man approached them in the driveway and allegedly forcefully removed jewelry from one of them.

A physical altercation ensued that resulted in the suspect being stripped of his shorts and shoes, police said.

The suspect then fled to a vehicle that drove away, heading north on Burkholder Drive.

Police said the victims suffered minor injuries.

On Thursday, investigators released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white socks, and neon green gloves.

A photo of the suspect vehicle – a black, four-door, possibly 2015-2018, Volkswagen sedan – was also released. Police said the car may have damage to the rear passenger door.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone who has video footage to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2564, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.