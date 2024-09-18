

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.

Rogers and Bell had held equal shares of MLSE, which owns the NHL Maple Leafs, NBA Raptor, CFL Argonauts, MLS Toronto FC and AHL Marlies.

MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum, via his holding company Kilmer Sports Inc., owns a 20 per cent stake in MLSE after selling a five per cent share to OMERS, a Canadian pension fund, in the summer of 2023.

“MLSE is one of the most prestigious sports and entertainment organizations in the world and we’re proud to expand our ownership of these coveted sports teams,” Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement. “As Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, live sports and entertainment are a critical part of our core business strategy.”

Rogers, which owns Sportsnet, already owns Major League Baseball's Blue Jays and its Rogers Centre home.

The deal, subject to league and regulatory approvals, provides Bell with the opportunity to "renew its existing MLSE broadcast and sponsorship rights long-term at fair market value." This includes access to content rights for 50 per cent of Maple Leafs regional games and 50 percent of Toronto Raptors games for which MLSE controls the rights.

Rogers said the purchase will not affect its debt leverage "and financing will include private investors."

“MLSE continues to appreciate significantly, and together with our sports and media assets, we plan to surface more value for shareholders long-term,” said Staffieri. “This agreement also ensures long-term Canadian ownership and investment of these iconic teams.”

Rogers also has "strategic partnerships" with the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and NHL. When the transaction closes, Rogers will be the largest owner of MLSE with a controlling Interest in 75 per cent of MLSE.

Rogers and Bell closed their deal to acquire an ownership position in MLSE in August 2012 after announcing the purchase from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in December 2011.

In acquiring 75 per cent equity ownership in MLSE, they formed a holding company to govern their combined ownership position.

At the time, Kilmer Sports increased its 20.5 percent ownership stake to 25 percent.

CP24 is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024