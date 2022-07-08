Rogers experiencing major service outages
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Share:
Published Friday, July 8, 2022 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 8, 2022 8:18AM EDT
Many Rogers customers in Ontario are reporting outages with mobile service early Friday morning.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Toronto police tweeted Rogers was experiencing technical difficulties, and that the outage was impacting customers’ ability to call 9-1-1. Others have reported the outage impacting banking services.
Search engine optimization company Criterion Digital’s service tracker also indicates many are experiencing service outages across the province, even stretching across Southern Ontario and into Quebec.
Many users have taken to social media to source information on the outages.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to Rogers for a statement on the outages but has yet to receive a response.