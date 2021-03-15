Rogers signs deal to buy Shaw in deal valued at $26B
A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary on January 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 7:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- Rogers Communications Inc. has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt.
Under the plan, Rogers will pay $40.50 in cash for all of Shaw's issued and outstanding class A and class B shares.
