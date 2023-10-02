Rogers has announced that 5G service is now available for all TTC riders in Toronto’s downtown core.

In a Monday media release, representatives for the telecommunications company said customers of all major Canadian wireless companies can connect to 5G to talk, text and stream on the TTC subway system.

Service extends to all stations and tunnels in the downtown U (between Bloor-Yonge and Spadina, as well as Dupont Station), as well as in 13 stations between Keele and Castle Frank, plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge Stations.

The announcement comes a day earlier than anticipated, as the federal deadline given to Rogers to implement the extended service for all mobile customers was originally slated for Tuesday. Rogers customers have had 5G connection in the aforementioned stations and tunnels since August, a decision which sparked ire in the telecommunications space, particularly from rivals Telus and Bell.

“Our dedicated team of technologists designed and introduced an immediate solution that added capacity, so Bell and Telus could join the network,” Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer for Rogers, said. “For over 10 years, subway riders have been without mobile phone services and the Rogers team is pleased to step up and make 5G a reality for all riders today.”

Representatives for Bell and Telus did not immediately respond to CP24's request for comment.

CP24 and CTV News Toronto are owned by Bell Media.