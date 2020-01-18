

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Royal watchers say a deal reached by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, with Buckingham Palace helps clear the way for a possible part-time move to Canada if the couple chooses.

The palace announced Saturday that the duo will cease their duties as working royals this spring and will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work.

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada says the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for and allows them to pursue their plan to lead more independent lives and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

Roy says he doesn't expect the deal to impact the public cost of their security, noting that anyone in Canada who faces constant scrutiny, threat or harassment would expect police protection.

Royal historian Carolyn Harris says it might affect how their security is funded, as Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice also hold reduced royal roles and their father Prince Andrew privately pays for their security.

Harris points out the palace statement says Frogmore Cottage will remain Meghan and Harry's family home in the United Kingdom, so it doesn't appear the couple is contemplating a full-time move to Canada.

