The Ontario government has updated its screening guidance ahead of students returning to classrooms next week and will no longer include runny noses, sore throats and headaches among the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The screening form now lists just five symptoms that it says are “most commonly associated” with the virus, though it acknowledges that guidelines will “continue to evolve as we learn more about COVID-19.”

The five symptoms include fever and/or chills, coughing or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss of taste or smell, nausea as well as vomiting and/or diarrhea.

The guidance has also been tweaked to allow the fully vaccinated siblings of children exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to continue attending classes.

Last winter, they too were required to stay home.

It should be noted that the parents will still be expected to keep their children home from childcare or school if they display any symptoms, even ones not included on the list. The guidance just applies to when they can return.

“To parents I would just say this: there's no such thing as could be coming down with something,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters on Monday morning after touring a youth vaccination clinic. “If you have even the slightest suspicion that your child is unwell we need you to keep that child at home and apart until it's clear what is giving rise to their symptoms.”

The Ford government initially included runny noses and headaches on its list of COVID-19 symptoms last fall but it changed the guidance in October amid concerns about long lines at assessment centres, only to reverse course again in February during the third wave of the pandemic.

The guidance that will be in place when students return to the classroom next week will require that students exhibiting any of the five COVID symptoms either test negative for the virus or isolate for 10 days.

Exceptions to that policy will only be made for children who have been diagnosed with another illness by a doctor and whose symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

At this point it is unclear whether Toronto Public Health will implement any additional guidance.

On Monday, De Villa said that Toronto Public Health will have more than 100 public health nurses supporting schools as they reopen.

She said that if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed at a school, impacted cohorts will be dismissed and Toronto Public Health will conduct an investigation to evaluate the risk to other individuals.

“There are many elements of the back to school plan that are outside of the jurisdiction of public health. What I can tell you is that we're in constant conversation with our partners at the schools and the school boards themselves ad it's clear that they are absolutely dedicated towards providing as safe an environment as possible because they know the benefits of in-person learning,” she said.