The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In a statement issued Thursday, Russian officials said that Ford, Tory, and 59 others involved in the “development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada” are now prohibited from entering Russia.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Mayor Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson are also listed in the sanctions.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the office's of Ford and Tory for comment.