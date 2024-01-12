Barbie’s baby pink 1957 Chevy Corvette is making tracks for Canada.

The car, as seen in the 2023 blockbuster film starring Margot Robbie, will be among the attractions at the Canadian International AutoShow next month alongside four life-sized replicas of Hot Wheels toy cars.

“We are excited to welcome Mattel back to the show with Barbie and Hot Wheels, two beloved brands with an appeal that spans generations,” Jason Cambell, General Manager of the Canadian International AutoShow, said in a press release. “Showcasing full-sized versions inspired by some of their iconic cars is a chance for adults to reconnect with their childhood and share that passion with their children.”

The Canadian International AutoShow has had a promotional partnership with Mattel since 2018, when Hot Wheels celebrated their 50th anniversary at the show. Last year marked the first in a series of global events celebrating the Hot Wheel cars. The two have collaborated on and off in the years following, including last year when a major Mattel showcase was on display.

When Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) movie hit theatres, Cambell says that they immediately reached out to Mattel about including the pink corvette in this year’s show.

“It’s a natural fit and will occupy a very high-profile location in the North building main floor where kids and adults alike will be able to get a taste of the excitement that’s driven the unprecedented success of the movie,” he said.

The car features a 283 V8 motor inside its build, and the interior includes a dashboard, instrument cluster, and custom upholstery on seats, door panels and carpeting that was done by Action Vehicle Engineering Inc., who additionally designed the car’s exterior. A bright pink custom wrap was done by One11ink.

In addition, there will be four re-creations of popular Hot Wheels Garage of Legends toys, including Deora II, Loop Coupes and their 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Barbie and Hot Wheels are both beloved brands that have ignited passion and imagination across generations,” Donna Polimac, Senior Manager of Marketing at Mattel, said. “We are thrilled for the AutoShow and to be the first Canadian pit stop to welcome a vehicle inspired by Barbie’s legendary Corvette! Most importantly, for all car lovers, car collectors and guests alike, to re-engage with the toys they love through a new lens and for young children to be reminded they can dream of becoming anything.”

The Canadian International AutoShow features more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits and will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Feb. 16-25.