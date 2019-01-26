

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ryerson University has requested a meeting with the leadership of its main students’ union over allegations that its executive used the union’s credit card for as much as $250,000 over the past eight months, including at bars, nightclubs and the LCBO.

The Ryerson student newspaper “The Eyeopener” reported that $250,000 was charged to the Ryerson Student Union (RSU) credit card since last May.

The spending includes $2,600 at the Cineplex Rec Room last October, $700 on AirBnb, and more than $2,000 at a downtown nightclub.

Credit card statements provided to CP24 by The Eyeopener show a total of $13,000 spent with the card in Oct. 2018 alone.

In a statement, the University says it is aware of the allegations of misspending.

“Ryerson takes these allegations very seriously; however, the RSU is a separate corporate entity from Ryerson and has its own corporate governance structure and Board of Directors. Ryerson has no ability to conduct an independent investigation into RSU finances.”

The school says its president has written to the RSU leadership demanding a meeting to discuss this matter.

Both the president and vice-president of the union have been suspended pending a meeting on Feb. 1, where a financial controller will ask for documentation to provide “context” regarding the spending.

In the 2018-19 school year, students at Ryerson provided the RSU fees revenue worth $2.5 million.