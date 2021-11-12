More than two months after Ryerson University agreed to rename itself based on a report into the school’s namesake and his role in Canada's residential school system, the institution has provided its alumni community with an update on the process and the validity of graduate documents.

Here’s what you should know:

WHY IS RYERSON UNIVERSITY RENAMING ITSELF?

On Aug. 26, the university announced that it had accepted the 22 recommendations outlined in the Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force’s final report, one of which was to rename the post-secondary institution.

The task force was tapped by University President Mohamed Lachemi back in Nov. 2020 to “seek an understanding of both Egerton Ryerson’s life and legacy and the role of commemoration” in the school’s community.

Since then, the task force delivered recommendations based on responses by over 11,000 community members and a survey that generated 22,860 individual question responses.

Also included in the report are recommendations to share materials that recognize the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, while providing more opportunities to learn about Indigenous history and Indigenous and colonial relations.

WHO WAS EGERTON RYERSON?

Egerton Ryerson was an architect of Canada's residential school system, which separated more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their families and inflicted grave human rights abuses.

Demonstrations and calls for the university to change its name ramped up in June following the discovery of the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

A number of other unmarked gravesites connected to former residential schools would be discovered in the weeks and months that followed across Canada.

However, the task force said at the time that it would not speed up its work despite calls for immediate action and the toppling of an Egerton Ryerson statue on the campus.

IS MY DEGREE, CERTIFICATE, OR DIPLOMA STILL VALID?

Despite the forthcoming name change, Ryerson University said that all degrees, certificates, and diplomas will remain valid.

“The changing of the name of the university does not impact the value of the education, experience and credentials earned,” the schools said in an email obtained by CTV News Toronto.

“We want to assure you that all certificates, diplomas and degrees that have been achieved will continue to be valid, credible and worthy of celebration.”

WILL I GET A NEW DEGREE DOCUMENT WITH THE NEW NAME?

Once the university lands on a new name, all alumni can have their parchments and records reissued, the school said.

The university said that while the process for reissuing documents has not yet been finalized, it will likely resemble the procedures established in 2002 when Ryerson Polytechnic University became Ryerson University.

According to the school’s website, the fee to reissue a graduate document is $70, although officials tell CTV News Toronto that final decisions for reissuing have yet to be made.

WILL EMPLOYERS PERCEIVE MY RYERSON CREDENTIALS DIFFERENTLY AFTER THE RENAMING?

Despite the university’s controversial namesake, the school maintains that the university's programs and graduates are “recognized internationally for their innovative and career-ready approach.”

“Potential employers will continue to recognize your degree issued from Ryerson for what it says about your skills, training and expertise, regardless of the name change,” the school said.

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE RENAMING PROCESS?

Members of Ryerson’s alumni community will be invited to participate in an online survey starting next week where they can share ideas, opinions and perspectives on the university’s new name.

You can read the Standing Strong Task Force’s full report here and learn about the next steps in the school’s renaming process here.