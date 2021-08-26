Ryerson University will be formally changing its name after heightened backlash over the school’s namesake who helped create Canada’s residential school system.

On Thursday, the Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force presented its final report to Ryerson’s Board of Governors on recommendations the school should implement in response to Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, including renaming the school.

The board approved a motion to accept all 22 recommendations.

The school has committed to developing an action plan by Jan. 31, 2022 to address and implement all of the recommendations.

“We will honour that commitment and I assure our community that a process will be put in place to ensure that the recommendations are carried out in an equitable, transparent, inclusive and timely manner,” Mohamed Lachemi, Ryerson University’s president and vice-chancellor said in a statement on Thursday.

The action plan is expected to include a timeline for engaging with community members and university stakeholders on what the school’s new name will be.

Other recommendations in the report include not reinstalling the statue of Egerton Ryerson, which was brought down by protesters earlier this summer, reconsidering the “Eggy” mascot, education and sharing materials about Ryerson’s legacy and additional funding programs for Black and Indigenous students.

The recommendations were informed by the participation of over 11,000 Ryerson community members.

The Task Force was formed in Nov. 2020 in an effort to understand Egerton Ryerson’s life and legacy and the role of commemoration in the community, amid increasing public outcry against Ryerson’s ties to residential schools.

This year, hundreds of children’s remains were discovered at the sites of former residential schools across Canada sparking nationwide protests for Indigenous rights.

Before the Egerton Ryerson statue was brought down, it was vandalized at least twice in the past year during demonstrations against monuments that represent slavery and colonials.

This year, the university’s student council also approved the renaming of its two student publications- The Ryerson Review and the Ryersonian- due to their namesake’s history.