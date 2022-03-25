

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Further gains in the energy sector powered Canada's main stock index higher for a fifth straight week and raised the loonie to almost 80 cents for the first time since January.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 68.05 points to 222,005.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.30 points at 34,861.24. The S&P 500 index was up 22.90 points at 4,543.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.54 points at 14,169.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.99 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.56 at US$113.90 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 16.5 cents at US$5.61 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8 at US$1,954.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.4 cents at US$4.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.