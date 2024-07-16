

Since Lior Samfiru and Sivan Tumarkin founded their firm, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, in 2007, they have worked with tens of thousands of clients, providing countless consultations over the years. The lawyers’ commitment to providing access to justice is demonstrated by their practice of taking many wrongful dismissal cases – and all long-term disability (LTD) denial matters – without requiring upfront fees. This approach enables them to support a diverse range of clients, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent them from seeking fair treatment in employment and disability matters.

Samfiru, employment lawyer and co-founding partner, reflects on his journey: “Our mission has always been to provide robust legal support to those who need it most. Every client we represent reaffirms our dedication to fairness and justice in the workplace.”

Launch of Ask a Lawyer: Disability Law on CP24

This fall, the firm will be launching Ask a Lawyer: Disability Law on CP24, a companion show to the well-established Ask a Lawyer: Employment Law. As the name suggests, the new program will focus on long-term disability rights for employees in Ontario and across the country, continuing to show the firm's commitment to educating Canadians and ensuring they feel empowered to fight for their rights by shedding light on important legal matters.

Firm co-founder Tumarkin, who also heads their long-term disability practice, explains the importance of this new show: “With Ask a Lawyer: Disability Law, we aim to demystify the complex issues surrounding LTD claims. Our goal is to ensure that viewers understand the legal rights and feel supported when the insurance company turns their back on them.”

As pioneers in creating TV and radio legal shows that focus on LTD and employment issues, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has produced thousands of episodes over more than a decade.

More than 2,000 positive Google reviews

It’s one thing for a business to speak highly of itself. Fortunately, the firm’s previous clients do all the talking for them.

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP is proud to have earned more than 2,000 positive Google reviews between their offices in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, reflecting the skill, expertise, and devotion to customer service their team consistently delivers. The feedback highlights their determination to achieving the best possible outcomes and ensuring a positive experience throughout their legal journey.

“Our clients’ voices are the true testament to our work,” says Tumarkin. “Hearing their stories and knowing we’ve made a difference in their lives is what drives us every day.”

If you’re looking for an employment or disability lawyer, take a look at the reviews to see what their clients have to say about working together.

Severance pay calculator passes two million users

In an ideal world, nobody would have to worry about getting fair severance when they lose their job. However, that’s not the reality, and the firm is proud that their severance pay calculator has become a vital resource for more than two million people in Canada trying to understand what they’re owed in severance.

By providing quick access to information on key factors that make up a full severance package, the calculator empowers users to make informed decisions about their employment rights. The widespread use of this tool, as well as their Pocket Employment Lawyer, underscores Samfiru Tumarkin LLP’s efforts to inform and assist the public in times of anxiety and confusion.

Highlighting clients’ stories

While the firm is proud to share their success stories, they always put their clients at the forefront. Whether they’re covering class action lawsuits for Uber drivers and delivery people or TD Travel Insurance, representing victims of alleged sexual assault from a homebuilding company in Alberta, fighting to get fair severance packages for employees at Future Shop and Hudson’s Bay, ensuring Sun Life honoured its disability policy, or even taking the Ontario Ministry of Labour to task for advice they gave to employees of a manufacturing company, the firm is consistently helping workers get the fair treatment and compensation they deserve.

By bringing their clients’ stories to light and sharing those experiences, the firm aims to guide others through similar challenges by equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to pursue their rights. Each story highlighted by the firm serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to their unwavering dedication to fairness and advocacy.

For 17 years, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has proudly served Canadians. They’ve accomplished many significant milestones and achievements so far this year, and they remain dedicated to serving clients with excellence and integrity, driven by the success stories of the people they represent and the positive impact they strive to make in the field of employment and disability law.

Samfiru adds, “Our success is a reflection of the trust and confidence our clients place in us. We are honoured to stand by them and fight for their rights every step of the way.”

