

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders says that the takedown of an armed suspect using non-lethal rounds is a “success story” for police and an example of the value in providing frontline officers with the “the necessary tools to deescalate.”

The incident, which is now being investigated by the Special Victims Unit, occurred at a convenience store in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police previously told CP24 that they were called to the store for reports of an armed man, at which point officers spotted the 58-year-old suspect wielding a knife and chasing another man.

Those officers ordered the man to stop but he did not immediate comply and when he approached the officers a SOCK gun was used to incapacitate him, according to police.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the SIU said that one officer discharged the weapon multiple times, striking the man in the hand.

Police at the scene on Wednesday night told CP24 that the man’s hand was broken but he was not otherwise harmed.

A SOCK gun is a regular shotgun that is loaded with small beanbag rounds, rather than bullets.

Police have carried the less-lethal weapon in their cruisers since 2016.

“Our use of force is always to use the minimum amount of force necessary and when you listen to the mechanics of what happened, which I can’t speak to because the SIU has invoked, it is gonna be a success story at the end of the day because there is no loss of life,” Saunders told CP24 while attending a graduation ceremony at the Toronto Police College on Thursday. “As an organization we take a lot of credence in making sure that our outcomes are zero death and zero harm.”

Aftab Khuram, the store owner, told CP24 on Wednesday night that the man who was wielding the knife is a regular customer at the store but wouldn’t listen when people in the store tried to calm him down.

Mike McCormack, who is head of the union representing frontline officers, said the use of a non-lethal weapon to subdue the suspect in such a situation was entirely appropriate.

“We as an association have advocated for less than lethal use of forces options, everything from Tasers to SOCK guns, and here again we have a less than lethal use of force option and the result was that we didn’t have somebody fatally shot,” he said. “It is a good outcome and it is what we want to see.”

The SIU has designated one subject officer and one witness officer as part of their investigation.