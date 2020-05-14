Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on the investigation into the abduction of a 14-year-old boy who was held against his will for nearly 40 hours and ultimately found safe near an abandoned barn in Brampton.

The teen was on his way to school on the morning of March 4 when he was forced into a dark-coloured Jeep on Driftwood Avenue in North York.

According to witnesses, the boy screamed for help as two men in dark clothing and bandanas pushed him into the vehicle and sped away.

His parents reported their son missing at around 5:30 p.m. that night and were only notified by his school that he did not attend classes that day shortly after 6 p.m.

An Amber Alert was issued by midnight, close to 16 hours after the boy was taken.

He was located on the night of March 5 near a barn in a rural part of Brampton, where he was being held.

Investigators later said the boy had been abducted over his stepbrother’s alleged $4 million drug debt.

At the time, police said they had no direct communication with the teen’s captors and investigators did not release any details about possible suspects.

Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters that his officers would be “aggressively investigating” the case and asked for cooperation from the teen’s brother, whose whereabouts was unknown to police at the time.

“He would have a strong idea of who was involved and what the involvement was and then we would have a starting point to move this investigation further,” the police chief said back in March.

“If he plays that role of being a stronger witness, then great, but right now, my appeal is still as it stands that we are looking for everyone else to cooperate.”

Saunders will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. and CP24 will be live-streaming the news conference.