

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Scarborough man says he and his wife made a startling discovery earlier this week when they awoke in the middle of the night to find a large snake slithering around their bedroom.

Roger Kerr and his wife Beverly Lewin, who live in a building near Eglinton Avenue East and Kingston Road, told CP24 they were sleeping in their bedroom at around 4 a.m. Tuesday when they heard a noise in their apartment.

“(I) thought maybe one of the phones fell off our dresser. When I got up to investigate I found that it was a snake wrapped around… the charging cord for the phone. It was very scary,” Kerr said.

He said he wasn’t able to identify what type of snake it was but estimated that is was about five feet in length.

“I don’t know whether or not the snake was poisonous or if it was just like a regular garter snake. Based on the size of the snake I was told it could be a boa constrictor,” he added.

The couple said they notified the property manager immediately.

“The site manager right now, he’s acting like it is not a major priority for him,” Kerr said. “I want to return to be able to sleep in my room.”

He added that his wife has been forced to take the day off of work today to wait for someone to come and remove the snake from the building.

It is not clear exactly how the snake got inside the building but Kerr’s wife said the property manager suggested it may have come from the third floor.

“My head is hurting. I’m having chest pains right now and I’m very scared. I’m so nervous,” Lewin said.

Staff at the building told CP24 that a plumber is on site and will remove a radiator in the unit to see if the snake comes out. A private wildlife company will be on standby to try to catch the snake.