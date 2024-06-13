A Scarborough elementary school has been placed under a lockdown order after police say shots were fired in the area this afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Police later confirmed that a firearm had been discharged and said officers are now searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby Holy Spirit Catholic School has been placed under a lockdown order while the police investigation continues.