

Web staff, CP24.com





Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:

Buses

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses for Zones 1,2, 3 and 4 have been cancelled. Schools remain open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school buses have been cancelled. Schools remain open.

Schools

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools and administrative buildings have been closed for today.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools and administrative buildings have been closed for today.

Peel District School Board: All schools and offices have been closed for today. The closure also affects before and after school programs, including night school.