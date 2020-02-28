

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for the GTA for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:

Buses that have been cancelled:

Durham Student Transportation Services: All school buses have been cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3 today due to inclement weather.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses in Caledon and Dufferin County have been cancelled today.

Peel District School Board: All buses in Caledon have been cancelled today.

Simcoe County: All school buses have been cancelled.

Halton Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled in Zone 3 today. Schools remain open.

York Region District School Board: School buses have been cancelled today but schools remain open.

York Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather. All schools are open.