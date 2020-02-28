School bus cancellations for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 5:45AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 6:19AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for the GTA for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:
Buses that have been cancelled:
Durham Student Transportation Services: All school buses have been cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3 today due to inclement weather.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses in Caledon and Dufferin County have been cancelled today.
Peel District School Board: All buses in Caledon have been cancelled today.
Simcoe County: All school buses have been cancelled.
Halton Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled in Zone 3 today. Schools remain open.
York Region District School Board: School buses have been cancelled today but schools remain open.
York Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather. All schools are open.