A forecast of snow and the chance of freezing rain in some areas has prompted some Ontario school boards to cancel buses today.

Wellington Dufferin Student Transportation Services – All buses and taxis cancelled in Zones 2, 3 and 4. Vehicles in Zone 1 (Guelph) still running.

CSC MonAvenir - Schools in Waterloo Region and Central Ontario are closed due to inclement weather.

- École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger à Kitchener

- École élémentaire catholique Frère-André à Barrie

- École élémentaire catholique Marguerite-Bourgeois à Borden

- École élémentaire catholique Mère-Élisabeth-Bruyère à Waterloo

- École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Huronie à Collingwood

- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Louis à Penetanguishene

- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Noël-Chabanel à Cambridge

- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Croix à Tiny

- École élémentaire catholique Samuel-de-Champlain à Orillia

- École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance à Barrie

- École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée à Cambridge

Simcoe County District School Board – Buses cancelled for zones West, Central, South and North. Schools remain open.

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board – All buses in Dufferin County are not running today. St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall schools are closed for students and staff.

Waterloo Region District School Board – All buses are cancelled and all schools are closed for the day.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board – All “school vehicles” have been cancelled for the day in Muskoka and Haliburton. All school vehicles to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.

York Region District School Board - All schools are open and all buses are running.