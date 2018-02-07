School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 6:00AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 6:33AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:
Cancelled:
York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to inclement weather.
Halton public and Catholic school boards: All buses cancelled but schools remain open.
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. Schools remain open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon. Schools are open.
Running:
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses will continue to operate today but there may be delays on some routes due to weather.
Toronto District School Board: Buses are running but weather-related delays are possible.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses are running today and schools are open.