A major winter storm is forecasted for southern Ontario, bringing with it “quite dangerous” weather conditions that could bring on a slew of school bus cancellations and school closures Thursday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast is predicting up to 15 centimetres of heavy snow and ice pellets to blanket the region.

Ahead of all the snow, Niagara’s school boards have proactively cancelled all student transportation tomorrow.

Here’s what you need to know from each school board throughout the GTHA and Niagara region. The full list of school bus cancellations will be updated as they are announced.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB)

The TDSB has not yet announced its plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

However, the TCDSB says it is monitoring the winter storm warning and will provide an update on potential bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

York Region District School Board (YRDSB) and York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB)

The YRDSB and YCSDB have not yet announced their plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

Durham District School Board (DDSB) and Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB)

The DDSB and the DCDSB have not yet announced their plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB)

The HDSB and HCDSB have not yet announced their plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

However, the HDSB said all Halton Student Transportation Services will carry on as scheduled Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the heavy snowfall and freezing rain forecasted for Wednesday, all after-school clubs, programs and sports practices have been cancelled for HCDSB schools.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

Peel Region District School Board (PDSB) and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB)

The PDSB and DPCDSB have not yet announced their plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

However, the DPCDSB has already cancelled its in-person adult and continuing education programs for Wednesday evening due to the inclement weather.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir (Csc MonAvenir)

Csc MonAvenir has not yet announced its plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde (CS Viamonde)

CS Viamonde has not yet announced its plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB)

The HWDSB has not yet announced its plans for student transportation or schools on Thursday. However, the board has said all administrative buildings and schools will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the inclement weather, which includes all after-school programs, community users and adult education classes.

Parents can keep track of school bus cancellations here.

District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and Niagara Catholic District School Board

The DSBN and Niagara Catholic have announced all student transportation will be cancelled Thursday as a result of the weather forecast. Whether or not schools will be open will be announced by 6 a.m. Thursday morning.