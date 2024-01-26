A school bus driver involved in a collision in Welland earlier this week fled the scene while missing a wheel and with children still onboard their vehicle, police say.

Police say that the collision happened in the area of Canal Bank Street and Ontario Road in Welland on Wednesday morning.

The authorities say that fire services were required to help extricate the driver of the other vehicle involved, a 47-year-old woman. She was later transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the collision, police say that they began to receive calls from the public reporting that a school bus was travelling northbound on three wheels.

Police then located the bus on Prince Charles Drive near Thorold Road.

According to police, the school bus had four children on it. All were assessed at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged as a result and towed from the scene, police say.

The driver of the school bus has not been named by police. He is being identified as a 77-year-old man from Fort Erie. He has been charged with careless driving in addition to failure to remain at the scene of a collision.