A search continues for a missing man after an unoccupied boat was located on Lake Ontario in Oakville Thursday evening.

Halton Police said they were called to the lake near the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek just after 6 p.m.

Officers were dealing with a broken-down boat when they found an unoccupied vessel.

Police said the vessel was purchased earlier in the day at Bronte Harbor by 80-year-old Robert Wyles.

Wyles, who is a resident of Durham Region, was observed alone, boarding and leaving the Harbor at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Police said Wyles has experience being out on the water.

"He's a very experienced boater, we've been in touch with his family. On behalf of Halton Police, I would like to send our thoughts out to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles who are going through a very difficult time," Halton Police Const. Ryan Anderson told CP24.

It is unclear if Wyles was wearing a life jacket while on the water.

A search commenced with the help of police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

A shoreline search was also conducted along Lake Ontario from the 16 Mile Creek Area to Bronte Harbor.

Police are asking residents with shoreline properties between Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road to search their shorelines.

Flares were used to illuminate Lake Ontario as the search continued into the night.

An Oakville resident in the area, who preferred to be unidentifed, said the weather was intense on Thursday.

"It was pretty heavy, there was a lot of rain and very strong winds and I was about to walk the dog but I decided not to. I thought it looks too intense to go out so I stayed in," she told CP24.

"That is absolutely awful to imagine somebody was out in that weather on the water, I wouldn't have wanted to be," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or the Halton Police Marine Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5230.