

The Canadian Press





The search for a missing four-year-old Quebec girl is expected to pick up again this morning.

Quebec provincial police say the little girl was sledding with her mother Friday afternoon along a river bank.

She accidentally passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.

Despite combing the area Friday and Saturday with diving teams and a helicopter, there was no sign of the child.

The search was called off for the night, but police say they are doing everything they can to find the girl.