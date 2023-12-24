Search for missing Quebec girl who fell into river expected to resume today
Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City Friday afternoon. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 24, 2023 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 24, 2023 6:29AM EST
The search for a missing four-year-old Quebec girl is expected to pick up again this morning.
Quebec provincial police say the little girl was sledding with her mother Friday afternoon along a river bank.
She accidentally passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.
Despite combing the area Friday and Saturday with diving teams and a helicopter, there was no sign of the child.
The search was called off for the night, but police say they are doing everything they can to find the girl.