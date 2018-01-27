

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An influenza outbreak at the Seaton House shelter has spread to another floor.

The outbreak was initially contained to the third floor of the downtown shelter, however officials confirmed to CP24 on Saturday that the outbreak has now spread to the fourth floor as well.

Since first being declared on Jan. 21 the outbreak has resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalization of nine others, including three who are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Allison Chris told CP24 that 23 of the 100 people staying at Seaton House were exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

“We recommend for the clients who are ill to try to stay in the space that they are currently in and for anybody who is in the outbreak-related area to try not to interact with other individuals in the facility,” Chris said at the time.

Toronto Public Health has not been notified about any other influenza outbreaks at city shelters.