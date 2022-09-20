A second man allegedly involved in a large brawl at a Brampton parking lot has been charged.

The violent incident, which resulted in several people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, happened on Aug. 28 near Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Videos of the fight quickly circulated on social media and in one of them, a person can be seen wielding what appears to be a sword.

On Sunday, investigators from Peel Regional Police’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested 24-year-old Mansharan Malhi, of Sydney, Nova Scotia. He has been charged with the assault. Malhi is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

Harjot Singh, 25, of Woodstock, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon on Sept. 12. He has a Nov. 2 court date.

Peel police say they are continuing to investigate this incident “to identify others responsible.”

Anyone with information should Peel police at 905-453-3311, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman