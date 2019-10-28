

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at the West Lounge Café in Hamilton.

According to investigators, a physical altercation broke out between one male and two male suspects at the west-end bar shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5.

One suspect stabbed the victim with a knife, while the other suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital by his friends and police were alerted to the incident by bar staff.

The suspects were identified by police as 20-year-old Hamilton residents Joseph Barham-Ferguson and Fuhill Badei.

Badei surrendered to police on Oct. 17 and was charged with assault with a weapon and several firearm charges.

Police arrested Barham-Ferguson, who was wanted for aggravated assault, on Oct. 25.