

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A second victim injured in a mass shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night has died, Toronto police confirm.

The name and age of the victim, who was one of 14 people shot when a gunman opened fire in the heart of Greektown last night, has not been released.

Shots rang out on Danforth Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said a man was walking along the street on Danforth Avenue when he began shooting at groups of people several times.

According to the SIU, the gunman was located by officers on Bowden Street and an exchange of gunfire took place.

The suspect, the SIU said, fled the area and was later found dead on Danforth Avenue.

The man’s name has not been released but the Special Investigations Unit, which is currently probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, confirmed that the suspect is 29 years old.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 20 shots and some later told reporters that a number of people were seen lying on the ground after the gunfire erupted.

Toronto police confirmed that 14 people were shot, including one female who was pronounced dead at the scene and a child, who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not provided an update on the child’s condition.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public with cellphone, security, or dash camera video are urged to turn the footage over to police.

Danforth business owner recalls assisting two gunshot victims

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Tanya Wilson, the owner of Skin Deep Inked Tattoo Studio in Greektown, said she was closing up the shop for the night when she heard the gunfire.

“I went up to go see what was going on. By the time I had reached halfway up my stairs, there was a woman and a young man freaking out,” she said.

“I couldn’t really process it until I realized they were shot so I just ran to the top of the stairs, locked the door, and brought them downstairs, shut the lights off.”

She said she turned on a lamp so she could see, put on gloves, and inspected the two victims, who she said had sustained gunshot wounds to the leg.

“I ran to the back and found an article of clothing. I tied up above the wound and I just tried to keep them calm while I could try to reach police or ambulance, which was nearly impossible, I assume because everybody else was phoning at the same time,” she said.

“I waited until I couldn’t hear any more gunshots or that much commotion and I just went outside, chased down a police car, and directed them to where they were. It was pretty intense.”

She said she hasn’t quite processed exactly what took place.

“I haven’t gotten any sleep,” Wilson said. “I just keep replaying the whole situation in my head and thinking if I had left even two seconds earlier that could have been me.”

Officers, firefighters, and paramedics flooded into the area following the shooting and tactical officers were also spotted placing markers over shell casings.

A suspicious device found at the scene was also detonated by authorities however police have not said what they think the device might have been.

Officers remain at the scene Monday morning and Danforth Avenue is currently shut down between Pape and Broadview avenues.

Residents of Greektown shaken by shooting

The shooting occurred just a few days after police increased the number of officers on Toronto streets overnight in an effort to curb gun violence in the city.

The incident has left many residents of the busy neighbourhood, which is filled cafes, restaurants, and shops, markedly shaken.

In a statement, organizers of the Taste of the Danforth, a long-standing festival held along the Danforth every August, said the neighbourhood is “shocked” by the violence.

“This is a family friendly area that welcomes people to dine and enjoy the atmosphere where these type of things don't happen. Unfortunately this senseless act can happen anywhere and this time it happened on the Danforth. Our thoughts right now are with the family of those who were injured,” the statement read.

“The Festival always has a comprehensive security plan and a significant police presence, in addition to private security. We have great support and communication with the police and we will consult with them as to whether they think anything else needs to be done.”

Howard Lichtman, with the Greektown on the Danforth BIA, said the neighbourhood is a safe area and encouraged people not to let last night's violence dissuade them from visiting the Danforth.

"This is an area where people walk around 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night in the cafes and it just is really, really, really a tragedy," he said.

"The Danforth is safe. This is the kind of thing that could hit anywhere and it is a tragedy for the Danforth, it is a tragedy for the city. The biggest tragedy is not about the street or the city but about the people who passed away and the people who are injured."

Politicians, including Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have released statements offering condolences to those impacted by the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery,” Trudeau said in a tweet published Monday. “The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”