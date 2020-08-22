

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC says there will be no subway service on a section of Line 1 this weekend due to scheduled track work.

Subway service is shut down between Finch and St. Clair stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be operating to supplement service in the area.

The TTC says North York Centre Station and Davisville Station will be closed but all other stations will remain open.

Service will resume on Monday morning.