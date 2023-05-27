Seemingly random TTC station stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Published Saturday, May 27, 2023 7:04AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2023 9:48AM EDT
A person has been stabbed at Downsview Park subway station.
Police say they located a man with serious injuries inside the station just before 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. The patient was taken to hospital via emergency run.
The suspect fled, police say. Investigators remain on site.
No suspect information is available at this time. Investigators believe the attack may have been random in nature.
The TTC and GO Transit will bypass the station while investigators are on scene.
