Select frozen mango products recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for certain brands of frozen mangoes due to possible hepatitis A contamination. SOURCE: CFIA
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 2:37PM EDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says select frozen mango products distributed in Ontario and several other provinces are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.
Consumers are being warned not to eat various Nature’s Touch Frozen Food frozen mangoes, which were distributed in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Possibly National, Quebec, Saskatchewan.
CFIA says there have been some reported illnesses associated with consumption of the products.