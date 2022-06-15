

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's top military officer says military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu, who is now in Ukraine, with two counts of sexual assault.

Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau says the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place in 1994 at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

Trudeau says military police opted to lay the charges after civilian counterparts decided not to accept the case because the investigation was nearly finished.

Cadieu was supposed to take over as commander of the Canadian Army last September, but his appointment was suspended due to a military police investigation.

He retired in early April as the investigation went on and sources not authorized to comment on his whereabouts have said he headed to Ukraine to help defend against Russia's invasion.

Cadieu has previously denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations are false but should be investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.