

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick today, Trudeau says "declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important."

He says the government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they're "aligned."

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for remaining workers.

Trudeau also says he and the opposition leaders' offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held in Canada, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.